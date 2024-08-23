“I’d love to meet Real Madrid straight away” - Bologna defender keen on potential face off with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in Champions League

Bologna’s Sam Beukema wants to test his defensive mettle against Real Madrid’s dynamic duo of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League campaign. The Dutch defender, who joined Bologna in 2023, is specifically targeting a potential matchup with Real Madrid in Europe’s premier football club competition.

Bologna made it to the 2024–25 Champions League for the first time since 1964–65, thanks to manager Thiago Motta’s genius. The new Champions League format, which kicks off fully next month, will see a league phase replace the traditional group stage. This shift could work in Bologna’s favor, providing them with more opportunities to face top-tier teams like Real Madrid.

In an interview, Beukema did not shy away from expressing his enthusiasm for a high-stakes challenge. He told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

“I’ve never played in the Champions League and it’s a new experience for the club as well. However, there’s a new format and not even the other clubs know it. Obviously, we are motivated. We are here to improve. I’d love to meet Real Madrid straight away and find out what I can do against Mbappé and Vinicius, the best strikers in the world.”

Since arriving in Italy, Beukema has quickly established himself as a key player for I Rossoblu. His aerial ability, composure on the ball, and leadership qualities have made him a fan favorite at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Now, with the possibility of facing some of Europe’s elite attackers, Beukema is keen to prove that he can hold his own on the biggest stage.

Jude Bellingham blows hot on Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo’s ineffectiveness in front of goal in Real Madrid La Liga opener

Real Madrid kicked off their 2024–25 La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Before the match, a lot of people expected the latter to be a walk in the park for the La Liga champions due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo in their ranks. However, Mallorca sprang up a surprise and held them to a draw.

Los Blancos took the lead before half-time, as Rodrygo put them ahead. Meanwhile, footage of a conversation between Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo was captured when they were about to return to the field for the second half.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid were leading at the break, Jude Bellingham was not pleased with his side’s performance in the first 45 minutes, particularly with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo for not taking their chances in the final third.

In the video, the English superstar confronted his teammates, asking them to be more prolific in front of the goal. He said (as translated by MARCA);

"You three, finish the attack, because the running back... it's f*****g hard."

New signing Mbappe seemed to concur with him as he retorted:

"That's what I say, we have to finish something."

Bellingham then responded:

"Try, try, try. Create a yard and shoot..."

Carlo Ancelotti was, however, critical of the team’s overall performance after the match, saying they lacked balance.

