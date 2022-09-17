“I’d love him to prove me wrong” – Kevin Campbell unsure if 23-year-old Arsenal star is really good enough for the top level 

Eddie Nketiah scored the winning goal for Arsenal as they earned an important 2-1 victory away from home in their Europa League clash with FC Zurich on September 8. Despite that, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell doesn't think the striker is good enough to lead the attack.

Nketiah has gotten more game time at Arsenal this season after the club parted ways with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Folarin Balogun (loan) over the last few months.

TopStory @TopStoryml Zurich 1-2 Arsenal LIVE RESULT- Eddie Nketiah heads home as Gunners start Europa League with win – latest atmonewssport.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/zur… Zurich 1-2 Arsenal LIVE RESULT- Eddie Nketiah heads home as Gunners start Europa League with win – latest atmonewssport.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/zur…

However, the attacker hasn't really made much of the opportunity as suggested by his numbers this season. So far this season, he's recorded just one goal and an assist to his name in seven appearances across all competitions.

Kevin Campbell feels the Gunners simply can't rely on Nketiah to make the difference in attack. The Englishman told the Highbury Squad channel on YouTube, as quoted by HITC:

“Eddie’s a good finisher but yet to prove it year in, year out at the top level. I’ve said it myself previously, Eddie’s not the answer. I’d love him to prove me wrong. I think he’s improved his all-round game, but finishing-wise, I don’t know if he’s the answer."

It is worth mentioning that Eddie Nketiah isn't the first centre-forward option in Mikel Arteta's team at the moment. The youngster is below former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order.

Orbinho @Orbinho Eddie Nketiah scored his 11th goal for Arsenal at a distance of just over nine yards, which sees the average distance of those goals soar to 5.4 yards on average. Eddie Nketiah scored his 11th goal for Arsenal at a distance of just over nine yards, which sees the average distance of those goals soar to 5.4 yards on average.

The Brazilian left the reigning Premier League champions to join the Gunners in a deal worth €52 million this summer. The forward has made his impact felt since switching to North London, recording three goals and as many assists to his name in seven appearances across all competitions.

What's next for Arsenal?

Nketiah in action for Arsenal against Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday.

Following their 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in the Europa League, the Gunners will turn their focus to the Premier League this weekend, with a clash against Brentford tomorrow (September 18).

Arteta's men lost to Manchester United 3-1 in the English top-flight last time out and will be keen to bag a victory against Brentford.

They will then take on Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a massive north London derby on October 1 before returning to Europa League action against Bodo/Glimt five days later.

