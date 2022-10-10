"I'd love to return to Barca, it's my home" – Barcelona legend reveals desire to return to Camp Nou

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to return to his boyhood club after ending his stint with Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta, 38, left the Catalan giants to join Vissel Kobe on a free transfer in the summer of 2018. During his 16-year stint at Camp Nou, he helped the Blaugrana lift a whopping 30 trophies, including nine La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

Considered one of the best midfielders of all time, Iniesta scored 57 goals and contributed 138 assists in 674 appearances for Barcelona.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner has also replicated his success for Vissel Kobe. He has helped the J1 League outfit lift two trophies, registering 26 goals and 25 assists in 126 games in the process.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Iniesta claimed that he wishes to move back to the La Liga giants in the near future. He elaborated:

"I'll spend another year here [in Japan] and then we'll see. I'd love to return to Barça, it's my home, but I don't know in which role: as coach, sporting director or something else. In any case, I'll have to mould myself. I still see myself as a footballer."

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are currently at risk of getting knocked out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. The club are set to lock horns with Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday (October 12) after falling to a controversial 1-0 loss at San Siro last week.

When asked about the upcoming clash, Iniesta added:

"A win is crucial for Barça to keep their qualification hopes alive. Inter have a great team, so it will be tough. I expect Barça to take the initiative, while Inter will sit deep, given that a draw would be a good result for them."

Barcelona are currently third in the UEFA Champions League Group C with three points from three games. On the other hand, the club are atop the La Liga table with 22 points from eight matches.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms plan to honor Lionel Messi

Speaking at the club's General Assembly, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the La Liga outfit are set to honor Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. He said (via GOAL):

"We will build a statue of Leo Messi outside the Camp Nou. The decision has been made."

Messi, 35, guided the club to 35 trophies during his 17-year stint at Camp Nou, registering 975 goal contributions in 778 matches in the process.

