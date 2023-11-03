"I'd love to see the face on the Liverpool players as they enter the ground!" - Mark Lawrenson offers prediction ahead of Luton vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to defeat Luton Town in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, November 5.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have made a strong start to their 2023-24 campaign, losing just one game across all competitions. They have won four games in a row and are fourth in the league table with 23 points from 10 games, only three points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

In contrast, Luton Town have struggled to adjust to top-flight football and are languishing in 18th with only five points. Liverpool will be fancying their chances of securing all three points as they have lost just one of their last 10 games against Luton, winning five and drawing four.

Providing his prediction for the clash, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Luton fight and they do make their home advantage count because it’s a difficult place to go. I’d love to see the face on the Liverpool players as they enter the ground! They’re very aerial at home, Luton, and they make it very difficult for you."

Lawrenson's prediction: 0-2

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Jarell Quansah after Bournemouth win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Jarell Quansah after the 20-year-old put in a dominant display at the back to help the Reds secure a 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 1.

The Reds were able to secure a nervy 2-1 win on Wednesday to progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored for the away side, while Patrick Kluivert was on target for Bournemouth.

Quansah made his eighth appearance of the season and had a stellar game. He had a pass accuracy of 89%, made three recoveries, won four duels, and made seven clearances.

Following the game, Klopp said (via HITC):

“That’s the other thing which was obvious: that he was really good. In these circumstances, wow. So many difficult balls to judge, to estimate, where is it coming down? He did really well. On the ball, Caoimhin [Kelleher] gave him the ball quite a lot and let’s see what he can do. He did really well there. Yes, top game, absolutely."

The Reds will face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Anfield on December 19.