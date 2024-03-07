"I'd love to have him on my team" - National team manager urges Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to switch international allegiance

Heimir Hallgrimsson has urged Mason Greenwood to snub England and switch to Jamaica to continue his international career. The Jamaican coach believes that it would be best for all if they forgot about Greenwood's case as it was dropped.

Speaking to the media, Hallgrimsson stated that he would like to add the Manchester United loanee to his squad. He believes that the Getafa forward has been going through a lot for the last 18 months and needs a change.

Hallgrimsson said via The Peoples Person:

"I would love to have him in my team. Like all coaches, I would like to have the best players in our team. I just look at the person. I think what he has gone through in the year and a half since it happened is worse than I can imagine, being in the press and on social media. I can only imagine what he has been going through. The case went through stages and the case was dropped, so it's not up to me or anyone else to judge him on that."

"It was no less a person than Jesus Christ who said, those who are without sin should throw the first stone. Whatever happened, everybody at least deserves a second chance. And he knows that all eyes are on him. It's a big pressure and I am happy for the player that he is coming back because it is probably a trauma. It's difficult to come (back) from, so I give him my support at least. He must have a strong mentality to start to play again and start to play so well," he added.

Mason Greenwood has been on loan at the Spanish side this season after Manchester United decided they could not add him back to the first team.

La Liga president wants Mason Greenwood to stay

La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that he wants Mason Greenwood to remain in the league. He noted that the Englishman was not charged in court, so he would not be thinking of anything else as that was the final verdict.

He told the media at the Financial Times Business of Football summit:

"For someone that has come out of a legal case innocent, there's nothing to say. I think it's good because he's another great player."

Greenwood has played 23 matches for Getafe in La Liga. He has scored six goals and assisted five times for the Spanish side, while also adding two goals in three Copa del Rey games this season.