"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t!" - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he is looking to pip teammate Mohamed Salah for major award

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his desire to beat Reds teammate Mohamed Salah to the Premier League Playmaker award.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in their final league match of the season on Sunday. They go into the match with the hope of still being able to be crowned champions of England.

Table-toppers Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool are currently separated by just one point. The Reds thus require club legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to do them a favor by getting a result against the Cityzens.

Apart from the title, a few individual awards are also up for grabs going into the final day of the season. Among those accolades is the Premier League Playmaker award, which is given to the player with most assists.

Liverpool superstar Salah currently leads the assists table with 13 assists to his name. However, Alexander-Arnold is right on the Egyptian's tail, having provided 12 assists to his teammates.

Ahead of Sunday's season finale, Alexander-Arnold conceded that is keen to pip Salah to the Playmaker award. The Englishman is hopeful that the forward wins the Golden Boot, while the two can at least share the Playmaker award. He told Liverpool's website:

"I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t! Yeah, it is. I don’t know how he feels about it but I’d like to maybe just get one and we’d be able to share the trophy. It would be a good moment for us. We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer. Hopefully he wins his Golden Boot, and then I think it’s kind of now just between me and him for the top assists. We’ll see what happens."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer.” Trent on Mo Salah:“We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer.” #awlive [lfc] Trent on Mo Salah:“We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/RT2bsGhTN2

Salah currently leads the goalscoring charts in the Premier League, with 22 goals from 34 matches. However, Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son is right behind him with 21 goals.

Can Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold break his own assists record?

Alexander-Arnold currently holds the record for the highest number of assists provided by a defender in a single Premier League campaign. He created 13 goals for his teammates in Liverpool's title-winning campaign in 2019-20.

Registering an assist on Sunday would see the 23-year-old equal his own assists record in the English top-flight. It also remains to be seen if he can do one better by taking his tally to 14 for the season and breaking his record.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer