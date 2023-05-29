"I'd move him on quickly" - Roy Keane urges Manchester United to part ways with superstar this summer

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has urged the club to sell goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. Keane doesn't believe that the club can challenge for top honors with the Spaniard as their goalkeeper.

De Gea won the Premier League golden glove for the recently concluded season after keeping 17 clean sheets, but there have been question marks raised on his ability to play out from the back. He has been susceptible to the odd mistake and doesn't seem confident on the ball.

Keane thus thinks that De Gea cannot continue as Manchester United No.1. While the goalkeeper was being handed the golden glove after the Red Devils' final match of the league season, the former midfielder said on Sky Sports:

"De Gea, they're patting him on the back there. I'd move him on quickly. He's not for me, he's not going to get Man United back winning trophies, absolutely not. This idea of everybody patting him on the head, it's just ridiculous. That's his job."

Keane went on to add that the Spaniard wouldn't want to be the backup goalkeeper as he has been their No.1 for 10 years now. He added:

"You wouldn't keep him as a number two. He's been number one at United for 10 years, he wouldn't stay on to be [backup]."

Fans have grown increasingly impatient over De Gea's nervy performances, and it remains to be seen whether the club sign another goalkeeper this summer.

"We want him to stay" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants De Gea to stay put

While fans and pundits continue to urge Manchester United to sell De Gea, manager Erik ten Hag has rallied behind the shot-stopper, claiming the management wants him to stay at the club beyond this summer.

"I have to repeat, last game, last week, every time, we want him to stay, he wants to stay, we will find each other," the Dutch tacticia said in a post-match press conference.

De Gea made a crucial penalty save in United's final-gamekweek win over Fulham. His save off Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot-kick spurred the Red Devils to make a comeback and win the encounter 2-1.

"It shows you can progress, it was a great save, it's a step up in his performance. I think that it’s a symbol for our team during the season, good is not good enough, you have to do better, it was a great save in the right moment of the game. We turned the game and we win the game," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United finished third on the league table this term, having won the Carabao Cup in March. They are also in the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City on Saturday, June 3.

Poll : 0 votes