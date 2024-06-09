“I’d never say no to Real Madrid” - Forgotten ex-Barcelona midfielder makes transfer admission

Former Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has revealed that he will not be able to turn down an approach from Real Madrid for his services. The La Masia graduate will have angered many hardcore Blaugrana fans with his statement, considering the club's fierce rivalry with Los Blancos.

Alena spent over a decade of his life with Los Cules, joining when he was seven before leaving in 2021 to join Getafe. However, he doesn't seem to be immune to the allure and glory associated with the 15-time European champions. In a recent interview with Diarioas, the Spaniard said:

“I’m a Culé for life, but I would never say no to Real Madrid.

While hardcore Barcelona fans might disagree with him claiming to be a Cule for life after his statement, he's not the first player in recent history who could turn out for Real Madrid. Legendary figures of the game, Luis Figo and Ronaldo Nazario had stints with the Blaugrana before playing for Los Blancos.

Luis Figo's controversial switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid

Luis Figo is the most dramatic and controversial example of a player trading Barcelona for Real Madrid. The Portuguese star moved from the Blaugrana to Los Blancos in a move that sent shockwaves across the world in 2000.

Cules called the forward a traitor and threw a pig’s head at him when he came to the Camp Nou with Los Blancos. His arrival in the Spanish capital was one of the events that led to El Classico becoming an ultra charged affair in the 21st century.

Figo would go on to enjoy success with Los Blancos after his controversial move. The Portuguese star won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League winners’ medal in 2002 to confirm that the move was beneficial for all parties.

His legacy remains unblemished by his controversial move, as he was undoubtedly one of the finest players of his generation. He's remembered fondly by Los Blancos fans and still appreciated grudgingly for his time in Catalonia that saw him win the La Liga title twice with the Blaugrana.