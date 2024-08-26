“I’d never seen anything like it” - Gary Neville says ex-Arsenal star reminded him of Ronaldo Nazario

Gary Neville has recalled playing against former Arsenal striker Nicolas Anelka, who he claims is the closest player he's seen replicate Ronaldo Nazario. The French icon lit up the Premier League with the Gunners under fellow countryman Arsene Wenger.

Anelka was a youngster at Highbury from 1997 to 1999, and he made a name for himself. He hit 28 goals and 13 assists in 90 games before earning a £23 million move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Neville faced Anelka 18 times during his career, including when Manchester United met Arsenal in the 1997-98 season. The iconic right-back was on the losing side in a 1-0 loss to the Gunners.

The English pundit waxed lyrical about Anelka and how he reminded him of Ronaldo Nazario. He said on The Overlap podcast:

"Anelka, he was like Ronaldo, the Brazilian Ronaldo almost. I’d never seen anything like it. The pace of him at Old Trafford, he was breathtakingly quick. It was like ‘oh my god, what is that?’"

Anelka's time at Arsenal was short, but he's one of several iconic strikers the club has boasted. He won the title and the FA Cup in 1998 before his exit. Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry more than filled the void left by the Frenchman when he joined Madrid.

The 2009 Premier League Golden Boot winner returned to the English top flight on three separate occasions during his career. He joined Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal were reportedly in the race to sign 'the next Nicolas Anelka' Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel is viewed as the next Nicolas Anelka (Image - Getty)

Mathys Tel has been earning comparisons to Anelka amid an impressive break into Bayern Munich's first team. The young French forward has registered 16 goals and six assists in 70 games since arriving from Rennes in July 2022.

BILD reported earlier this summer that Arsenal were among the clubs looking to sign Tel. Manchester United were also keeping tabs on the Bavarian wonderkid whose contract doesn't expire until 2029.

Tel has been dubbed an 'Anelka regen' because of his pace and composure on the ball. He makes intricate runs behind defenses that cause problems for the opposition.

The 19-year-old wears the No.39 shirt at the Allianz Arena partly because of Anelka. He said (via FourFourTwo):

"Nicolas Anelka wore it...He was a really good player."

Tel looks set to stay at Bayern, with Arsenal not expected to move for a new striker before the transfer window closes (August 31). They have signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori and are closing in on Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino.

