“I’d personally drive him to the airport” – Manchester United fans buzzing after player is linked with Old Trafford exit

Manchester United fans have been buzzing on Twitter as reports of defender Phil Jones planning an Old Trafford exit to join Benfica come out. The Daily Mail has reported that the central defender has agreed a potential loan deal with the Portuguese club. It could be made formal in the January transfer window.

Phil Jones is a potential target for Benfica in January. He is ready to leave United to play regular football. Benfica are looking to bring in a versatile defender on loan #mulive [mail]

Benfica are looking for a versatile central defender while Jones is also planning to make a move to a club where he will get enough game time. The 29-year-old has spent a decade at Old Trafford, having played 165 games for the Red Devils. Jones has as many as 27 national team caps with England to his name as well.

Phil Jones has not played a single game for the club's senior side this season despite injuries to Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. Hence, the club and the player are looking for a possible move away having mutual benefits.

Reports of Phil Jones' possible move to Benfica have left Manchester United fans buzzing. Here are some of the interesting fan reactions:

Music to my ears 🎵🎶🎵

Please GOOOOO

They should buy, abeg

Several fans were so happy with a potential loan deal with Benfica for Phil Jones that they proposed driving the player himself to Benfica.

I'll drive him myself

I'd personally drive him to the airport

Manchester United's former manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer was impressed with Phil Jones and had plans to include him in certain fixtures to rotate the squad.

Earlier in the season, Solskjaer said:

“Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries. Phil is a no fuss, get-on-with-it type of guy. I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage. He’s still not 30 years of age. Since I came here, he’s battled with this knee injury, he’s put his body on the line in every single training session.”

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has big January transfer window plans for the club

New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has held no bars while speaking about his plans for the English club. Rangnick has stressed upon the need for a defensive midfielder as he currently starts with the duo of McTominay and Fred.

Rangnick has managed to win the two games he has managed so far. He is reported to have prepared a potential list of his new signings and who he would allow to leave the club. Earlier, when quizzed about Paul Pogba's situation with the team, Rangnick said:

"I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping but, of course, players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.''

However, the German coach has not yet revealed his card in the open. It would be interesting to see what changes he brings during his assignment at Old Trafford.

