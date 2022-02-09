"I'd play Cristiano Ronaldo every time"- Robbie Savage criticises Ralf Rangnick for benching Manchester United superstar against Burnley

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has slammed Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick for not starting with Cristiano Ronaldo against Burnley on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were in desperate need of a positive result against Sean Dyche's men, coming off a shock defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties in the FA Cup. Ronaldo played 120 minutes against Boro, missing a penalty in regulation time, but scoring in the shootout.

Rangnick dropped Ronaldo to the bench, and started with Edinson Cavani against Burnley at Turf Moor. Rangnick's men, though, went down 8-7 on penalties to the Championship club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Man United's match with Burnley Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Man United's match with Burnley 👀 https://t.co/irkxMVieQH

Ronaldo has scored just two goals in his last nine appearances for United across competitions. Despite his recent indifferent form, Savage believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should start every game. However, he also said that Cavani was not a 'bad' replacement, telling BT Sport as per Manchester Evening News:

"I'd play Ronaldo everytime. I know he played 120 minutes, but physically he's fantastic, will work hard, top goalscorer, and if you need a goal, perhaps he'll come off the bench, but I'd start Ronaldo. It's not a bad replacement to have Cavani in."

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances across competitions for United this season. The Portuguese star, though, appears to be struggling under Rangnick, seemingly unable to adapt to the German's 'high-intensity' style of football.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Burnley vs Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have managed just two wins in their last five Premier League games. Ralf Rangnick has come in for heavy criticism due to his managerial decisions in recent weeks rather than the club's poor run of form.

The German was slammed for his treatment of Jesse Lingard, who was denied a loan move away from United during the January transfer window. Rangnick said that the player requested 'time-off' after failing to secure a move away. However, Lingard denied the claims, reiterating his desire and commitment towards the Red Devils.

SPORTbible @sportbible Reminder - Manchester United have the most expensive squad in world football. Reminder - Manchester United have the most expensive squad in world football. https://t.co/EbFplmezG4

The former RB Leipzig coach's handling of Lingard has drawn heavy criticism from fans, pundits, and reportedly some United stars as well. Rangnick's decision to bench Ronaldo against Premier League strugglers Burnley also raised a few eyebrows. The 37-year-old is the club's top scorer this season.

United have lacked cohesion and unity under Rangnick. The German tactician has been unable to get the best out of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United manage a top-four finish and go deep in the Champions League.

