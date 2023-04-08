"I'd prefer your sister" - Marco Materazzi reveals what he told Zinedine Zidane before infamous headbutt in 2006 World Cup final

Zinedine Zidane's international career swansong in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final came in an unexpected way. The Frenchman was sent off in extra time of the clash against Italy for his headbutt on Marco Materzzi's chest.

Zidane floored Materazzi with the move and was sent off in one of the most iconic moments in the history of football. While the legendary midfielder scored in the first half of the match from the penalty spot, Materazzi scored a header to equalize for Italy.

France eventually lost the final in the penalty shootout as David Trezeguet hit the bar with his effort. Materazzi has now shared the details of the conversation between him and Zidane before the central defender's headbutt. He said (via Get French Football News):

"You know the NBA? Trashtalking? My trashtalking was nothing. He offered me his shirt [at the end of the game]. I said ‘no, I’d prefer your sister.'”

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial “Zidane offered me his jersey, I said no I prefer his sister”



- Marco Materazzi on what was really said before he got headbutted “Zidane offered me his jersey, I said no I prefer his sister” - Marco Materazzi on what was really said before he got headbutted https://t.co/0XlVrgeJso

While Zinedine Zidane ended up on the losing side in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, he previously conquered the trophy in 1998. Zidane scored twice in the final for France as Les Bleus defeated Brazil by a score of 3-0.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre previously detailed what Zinedine Zidane did after the 2006 FIFA World Cup final

Getting sent off in the World Cup final is a nightmare for any footballer. Considering the game marked the end of Zinedine Zidane's career, it must have been a tough pill to swallow for the legend.

Mikael Silvestre once detailed what Zidane did after getting sent off. The former Manchester United star told talkSPORT in 2021:

“He was already in the dressing room before us and he took his shower so he apologised. I didn’t know why he was apologising. It was only when I went to the media that I saw the replay of the headbutt and I thought ‘wow, wow, wow, okay.’"

He added:

“But what can you say? You’re not going to tell off God! He was very introverted but you have to realise before that incident he had already collected 10 red cards in his career. There were times where he’d lose it but sometime a lot of geniuses lose their head.”

Regardless of his actions in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, Zinedine Zidane will go down in history as one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game.

Poll : 0 votes