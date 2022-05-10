“I’d probably say as a new Arsenal player and a new fan of the team” – Aaron Ramsdale offers opinion on derby against Tottenham

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has stated his excitement and nervousness ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The Gunners will take a short trip to the home of their biggest rivals for a rescheduled matchday 22 fixture on May 12. The result of the match could have huge ramifications on European qualification for both sides.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fixture, Ramsdale admitted that this is the biggest north London derby in a while due to the potential consequences. He said (via Evening Standard):

“It’s going to be good fun. If you don’t get excited and nervous for this type of game, then I think you’re in the wrong profession. The history of this fixture over the years is obviously well known, not just to the two sets of fans, but up and down the country."

He added:

“I’d probably say as a new Arsenal player and a new fan of the team, this is the biggest one for a long time with the magnitude of the game and what can come for both teams.”

Arsenal requested a postponement of the clash, which was initially scheduled to take place in January. With one player out due to Covid, multiple injuries, AFCON and sending players out on loan, the Gunners couldn't feature a fit senior side back then.

They come into this game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 home win against 10-man Leeds United for their fourth consecutive league victory on May 8.

Tottenham also showed great determination to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw away from home on Saturday, May 7. The stalemate meant Antonio Conte's side became the first team to leave Anfield with a point in the Premier League since October 2021.

Arsenal and Tottenham to renew city rivalries, with a lot on the line

The two sides are battling for a top four finish

Tottenham will host Arsenal in the 191st north London derby on Thursday and both sides have a lot riding on the outcome of the game.

The two clubs share one of the fiercest rivalries in football and that alone is enough to raise the tempo of the game. However, beyond bragging rights, the game is also a direct knockout fixture for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Both sides need to return to the European elite, having fallen off course over the last few years.

Arsenal have not played in Europe's biggest club competition since 2017. A return to the UEFA Champions League would validate the work Mikel Arteta has done.

The visitors currently hold the aces as they sit fourth and have a four-point advantage over the Lilywhites with just three matches to go. A win would guarantee a top-four spot for the Gunners, while also seeing them finish ahead of Tottenham for the first time in six seasons.

Thursday's fixture is a must-win game for Spurs, while also hoping their rivals drop points against either Newcastle United or Everton in their remaining two games.

The north London derby rarely fails to live up to the hype. With a lot riding on the outcome of Thursday's game, both sets of players are sure to go all out for victory.

