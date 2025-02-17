"I'd put him in the podium" - Casemiro names footballer who is only 'slightly behind' Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Neymar is the only current footballer who comes close to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the trio marked a glorious era on the pitch, like Pep Guardiola did as a manager.

Speaking to AS, Casemiro stated that Messi and Ronaldo would be remembered forever as they made it seem normal to score 50 goals per season. He believes that they are the best ever to play the game and added that Neymar was close behind. He said:

“It’s hard to say. Messi has been one of the best players in history, but we had another one, Cristiano Ronaldo. What both of them did is unforgettable. In my generation, the best were Cristiano, Messi… and I’d add Neymar slightly behind them. I’d put him in the podium.

"But what Cristiano did for football and how he changed it is enormous. Just like Guardiola changed football with tiki-taka, these two changed it as well. 50 goals per season, and it seemed normal. Those two players will remain in the memory forever. But we won those Champions Leagues with Zinedine Zidane, who also marked an era.”

Casemiro played 122 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Manchester United. He faced Lionel Messi 20 times for club and country, and won eight times and lost as many times.

Casemiro has always named Neymar as his 3rd best player of this generation behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Casemiro spoke to Placar magazine in 2023 and named Neymar as the third best player of this generation. He believes that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undeniably the best and said (via GOAL):

“Lionel Messi left his mark. You can't deny it. He was always a rival, with Barcelona and with Argentina, there was no way to escape it. But those who like football, like Messi. It was a pleasure playing against him. He is a guy who does not need comment. You just have to admire him.

"I had the pleasure of seeing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who are the three greatest of my generation. I saw [the Brazilian] Ronaldo, I saw Zinedine Zidane but, without a doubt, these three are the best of my time. I never played against Cristiano, thank God! He gave me many titles and victories.”

Casemiro played 57 matches with Neymar for the national team. Two of those matches were with the U17 team in 2009, where they combined for two goals, both scored by the midfielder.

