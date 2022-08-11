"I’d rather Arnautovic in my team than Jadon Sancho" - Pundit claims Manchester United made a mistake by walking away from deal

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United fans need to lower their expectations when it comes to making new signings.

Supporters greeted reports that the club were targeting 33-year-old striker Marko Arnautovic from Bologna with disdain. Sky Sports have now reported that United have pulled out of a deal to sign the former West Ham and Stoke striker due to private concerns raised by ex-players.

No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off.No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off. 🔴❌ #MUFC No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over.

Following the backlash, Agbonlahor has insisted that Manchester United fans should not be so entitled, while also taking aim at Jadon Sancho's record at Old Trafford. The former Aston Villa and England striker told talkSPORT:

“I don’t know who Man United fans think they are. Arnautovic makes that squad a better squad. They’ve got to stop living in the Fergie years. Man United, now, are a club who can’t attract top players.

“There’s talk about looking to the future with younger players. They’ve done that with Sancho and he can’t take anyone on. He gets the ball, he passes it back to Dalot, he hides, he doesn’t get past people.

“Look at the wingers they’ve had in the past. Valencia, he used to go past people and put crosses in. Even Nani was outstanding. Sancho doesn’t do that. I’d rather Arnautovic in my team than Jadon Sancho at the moment.

“If he makes that team better for a season, get him in. It’s the manager’s choice, it doesn’t matter what the fans think. After he scores two goals, they’ll change their mind. They’re not shopping in Harrods anymore, they’re in a different place.”

Jadon Sancho "settling into the team" at Manchester United

The England winger endured a difficult debut campaign at Old Trafford, as he scored just five times in 39 appearances.

Expectations were incredibly high for the 22-year-old upon his arrival. But he is hopeful that he will excel under the Red Devils' new manager. Sancho told Manchester United's official website:

"It’s my second year now, settling into the team, knowing how players play and I’m excited for the upcoming season, with a new manager and how he wants us to play, and I think it will be good for myself.

"The training, especially in pre-season, has been a real positive and all the lads have taken on board what he’s saying. You can see it in the games, we’re creating a lot more chances, keeping the ball more and just making good things out of the style we’re playing."

