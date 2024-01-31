“I’d sack them all today” - Piers Morgan offers advice to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford over people who let him self-implode

British TV personality Piers Morgan has written a letter to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford amidst the star's struggles on and off the pitch this season.

The English winger has suffered immense criticism this season due to his poor form on the pitch. He has scored just four goals and provided six assists in 26 games across competitions. This is in stark contrast to last season, where he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.

Rashford was also in the news recently following Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round win at Newport County on January 27. He was seen partying at a club before the game and consequently, missed the Newport clash.

Rashford has also been criticised for his lack of work rate on the pitch and arguably lackadaisical attitude. Morgan addressed all this in his column for The Sun, suggesting the 26-year-old to sack the people in his team. He wrote:

"You’ve gone from being a thrilling, hungry goal-scoring machine last season to someone who can barely hit a barn-door from 20 yards. But it’s your visible lack of work ethic, the failure to put a proper shift in, that’s dismayed even your biggest fans."

He added:

"I don’t know what your large personal entourage, which includes several of your brothers and David Beckham’s former PR woman, are doing but if I were you, I’d sack them all today.

"It’s obvious to me that they don’t have your best interests at heart, or they would stop you self-imploding like this."

The Englishman is back in training with Manchester United following his conversation with manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on discipline after Marcus Rashford incident

Marcus Rashford's recent situation isn't the only one manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with during his time at Manchester United. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho also had a spat with the Dutchman.

Ahead of United's Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1, Ten Hag was asked about Rashford's situation. He replied that the winger 'has taken responsibility' and it's solved now.

The Dutchman was further questioned about his discipline at the club and he replied (via Sky Sports):

"Nothing to do with that with me.

"But in football you need discipline, and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required."

Manchester United are currently ninth in the Premier League table. They will Wolves away, West Ham United at home, and Aston Villa away in their next three games.