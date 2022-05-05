“I’d say he’s a perfect student” - Quinton Fortune names 3 Manchester United talents who can impress under ten Hag

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has named three players he feels can impress under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach will arrive at Old Trafford in June with a huge overhaul of the United squad expected to take place in the summer.

The futures of a number of Manchester United stars are under speculation but Fortune has a positive analysis of a few members of the United squad.

The current Ajax coach is renowned for his work with younger talent. He has overseen the development of names such as Frenkie de Jong, Mathijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek.

Fortune has picked three young players he believes could flourish under yen Hag, telling Ladbrokes (via Metro):

"I’m expecting Anthony Elanga to kick on next season."

The 20-year-old has been bedded into the United squad under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He scored the equalizer in the Red Devils' first-leg draw against Atletico Madrid in their Round of 16 Champions League tie. Fortune continued:

‘He’s a great kid, he’s so humble, and for a coach, I’d say he’s a perfect student. He always wants to do more, he always wants to learn, and he always wants to improve."

"I just think he’s going to get better and better because he’s got that mindset. He just wants to learn and who better to learn from than the greatest ever: Cristiano Ronaldo."

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Ralf Rangnick praise for Elanga in prog: "When you see him on pitch, see a talented player enjoying himself + that shows in his performances. Anthony is still a young man. He can learn from every player (in dressing room). Is a joy to see how much he loves playing for @ManUtd ." Ralf Rangnick praise for Elanga in prog: "When you see him on pitch, see a talented player enjoying himself + that shows in his performances. Anthony is still a young man. He can learn from every player (in dressing room). Is a joy to see how much he loves playing for @ManUtd."

Fortune then touched on two other youngsters who haven't quite had an impact at Manchester United like Elanga and said:

"Jimmy Garner, he’s had a great season in the Championship where he’s picked up a lot of experience playing at a high level. They’ve got the young Hannibal Mejbri, another extremely talented player."

"Those two can play a part in Man United’s first-team next season. But of course, you still need to sign top, top players if you want to win trophies and qualify for the Champions League."

The duo have shown promise in their respective leagues, with James Garner shining for Nottingham Forest in the Championship. Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejibri came on against Liverpool in United's woeful 4-0 loss at Anfield and was the only player to show any real grit and determination.

Manchester United to target younger profile players

Benfica's Nunez is a reported target

According to the Mirror, Rangnick has been dismayed at Manchester United's recent transfer policy that has seen them bring older players into the squad. Rangnick has reportedly highlighted the likes of Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo as signings that were quick fixes rather than long-term acquisitions.

Under ten Hag, the Red Devils will be expected to take a different approach in rebuilding their squad. They have already been linked with younger options in many areas.

centredevils. @centredevils 🗣 Ralf Rangnick on new signings: “A new group of players with quality and mentality that Erik, together with his coaching staff, will develop and lead this club into a range where supporters will want to see #mufc .” [ @SkySports 🗣 Ralf Rangnick on new signings: “A new group of players with quality and mentality that Erik, together with his coaching staff, will develop and lead this club into a range where supporters will want to see #mufc.” [@SkySports]

Benfica has reportedly received a bid from United for Darwin Nunez, 22 (per Pedro Almeida). Jurrien Timber, 20, is reportedly a target for ten Hag (per Rudy Galetti) as is Tyrell Malacia who is aged 22 (per Fichajes).

