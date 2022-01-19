“I’d sign him if I was manager” – Martin Keown tells Arsenal to ‘get in and buy’ player linked with Tottenham

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has advised the Gunners to enter the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Traore.

The 55-year-old was speaking as a pundit for BT Sports after Traore starred in Wolverhampton Wanderers' 3-1 victory over Southampton. The former England international praised the 25-year-old and urged his former side to try and sign him.

''I feel Traore is awesome at times, and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it. It's a lovely finish from him. I'd sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him!''

Adama Traore began his football sojourn at the famed Barcelona academy. But he made just one appearance for the senior team before joining Aston Villa for a season.

A further two seasons were spent at Middlesbrough but it was at Wolves that Traore captured the imagination. His performance for the West Midlands outfit has seen him linked with several top clubs on the continent.

Tottenham are, however, said to be in pole position to sign the Spain international. Although his former club Barcelona have also been mooted as a potential destination.

Martin Keown's statements have urged Arsenal to consider Adama Traore as an option but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will sanction the purchase.

Tottenham and Arsenal need rejuvenations in attack

Harry Kane has underperformed this season

Tottenham and Arsenal have had mixed results this season and are likely to make augmentations to their squad in the January transfer window. Whether they will go head-to-head in pursuit of Adama Traore remains to be seen. However, it cannot be argued that both sides are in need of augmenting their attack.

For Spurs, an over-reliance on Harry Kane has cost them dearly. The England captain has been significantly below his best this term, perhaps as a result of his failed transfer request to join Manchester City last summer.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old's strike partner Son Heung-Min has been ruled out with an injury, leaving Tottenham short of bodies upfront.

Arsenal's situation is probably more dire. Their club captain and main striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband in December 2021 due to disciplinary issues.

The Gabon international is seemingly on his way out of the club, while Alexandre Lacazette is also in the final months of his contract with the Gunners.

In light of this, getting an extra forward or two is essential if they are to build on the little gains they have made this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy