"I'd sign that" - France captain Kylian Mbappe names team he would like to face in Euro 2024 final

Kylian Mbappe is open to facing hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 final. France and Germany are among the consensus favorites to win the continental tournament.

Les Bleus and Die Mannschaft squared off in a friendly in March. Julian Nagelsmann's side earned a 2-0 win in that encounter. Mbappe, however, jokingly disregarded that result, claiming that friendlies don't carry much weight.

Speaking to the media, the France captain recently said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Friendlies don't count (laugh). Jokes aside, they have a great team. The Germans are always there when something is on the line. They always comeback from setbacks."

When asked he'd like to face Germany in the Euro 2024 final, Mbappe said:

"I'd sign that."

Apart from Kylian Mbappe, France have the likes of Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and more in their ranks. Didier Deschamps' side are one of the most talent-stacked teams in the competition.

As for Germany, they are also a formidable side. Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Nicklas Fullkrug, Joshua Kimmich, and others are present in the hosts' squad.

Kylian Mbappe is among the favorites to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He is one of the favorites to do so at Euro 2024 as well. The France captain was in spectacular goalscoring form for Paris Saint-Germain during the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances in his final season at the Parisian club. He also boasts a stellar record for France. The 25-year-old has 47 goals and 33 assists in 79 appearances for his national team.

Mbappe will tangle with the likes of Harry Kane and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo for the Euro Golden Boot. The new Real Madrid attacker is certainly France's best bet as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners look to make a solid run in the European championships.