"I’d be snapping Arsenal’s hand off" - Premier League club urged to part ways with Gunners target in the summer

Aston Villa have been urged to sell Arsenal target Ollie Watkins by Stan Collymore. The pundit believes the Villa Park side should not think twice if the Gunners offer £40-50 million for the striker.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Watkins this summer as they eye a second striker. Mikel Arteta's side have Eddie Nketiah as the backup to Gabriel Jesus but is looking to add a more experienced star.

Writing in his CaughtOffisde column, Collymore claims that Watkins is now physical enough to lead an attack. He wants Aston Villa to make the most of the Gunners' interest and sell the striker. He wrote:

"I'd let Ollie Watkins leave Aston Villa. He's been linked with Arsènal quite a few times so it certainly seems they like him. I'm sure they've scouted him a bit too. I think Watkins is a good player, but I don't see him as the type of 25-goal-a-season striker that Villa needs."

The pundit added:

"I think he lacks a bit physically too so if Christian Purslow could negotiate a fee around £40m or £50m, I'd be snapping Arsènal's hand off. That money should then go into buying a younger, more physical number nine who is likely to guarantee you at least 20 goals a season."

Arsenal urged to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa

While Stan Collymore believes Ollie Watkins is not the striker for Aston Villa, Paul Merson claims he would be perfect for Arsenal.

The Gunners legend spoke about the forward last year and urged his former side to sign the Englishman. He said:

"Aston Villa are crying out for a superstar. They have got one [Coutinho]. You don't lose talent. You can't teach that. That's not taught. This lad carried Liverpool, at times. It's the way Steven Gerrard plays him, let teams worry about him, rather him having to track back some average player back to his own box. But, if I was Arsènal now, I would go and steam in to try and get Watkins. If I was Arsenal."

Watkins has scored eight goals in 23 Premier League games this season. He has one more goal to his name, which was scored in the Carabao Cup.

