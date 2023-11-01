“I’d start the game and we’d have won” – Ex-Liverpool star questions Rafa Benitez over Champions League final decision 

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch believes that had he played in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, his side would have been the mighty AC Milan. The player-turned-pundit questions his former manager Rafa Benitez's decision to not start him in the final Athens 16 years ago.

Peter Crouch still regrets not winning the Champions League when he had a chance all those years back. The former England international does not understand why he did not start in the final despite being an integral part of the Reds' road to the showpiece game.

Speaking in Paddy Power's "Life with More Chances" TV commerical, Peter Crouch said the following (via the Sun):

"If I could change any moment in my life, it would probably be a football-related one. There will always be the games that got away in any footballer's career, but for me it was the Champions League Final in 2007 with Liverpool against AC Milan."

He added:

"If I could replay one game, it would probably be that because we lost. I’d be sitting in front of you today as a Champions League winner instead of a Champions League finalist.

"I played every game up until the final, and then I didn't start. So, I'd start the game and we'd have won the game. That is what I would change."

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League final, with the Italian giants getting their revenge on the final they lost to the Reds in 2005. Filippo Inzaghi netted a brace for Milan on that occasion, with Benitez's side only getting a consolation goal through Dirk Kuyt on the 89th minute.

Peter Crouch, despite scoring seven goals from 14 Champions League matches that season, was named amongst the substitutes for the final. The forward did come on the pitch after 78 minutes, replacing midfielder Javier Mascherano but it was too little too late at that point in the game.

It would take Liverpool another 12 years to win the Champions League again when they won their sixth European Cup in 2019, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

How did Peter Crouch perform for Liverpool in his illustrious career?

Peter Crouch represented some of English football's most reputed clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Portsmouth amongst others. The forward represented the Reds for three seasons, from 2005 to 2008.

Crouch went on to make 135 appearances for the Merseyside club and contributed 42 goals and 23 assists in all competitions. His best season for the Reds was the 2006-07 season, where they reached the Champions League final. He scored 18 goals and provided nine assists from 49 games that season.

Peter Crouch did not win a host for trophies during his time as a Liverpool player. He won the FA Cup and a Community Shield in 2006 donning the famous Red jersey.