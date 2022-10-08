"I’d still take Welbeck" - Darren Bent makes huge claim about Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Former England striker Darren Bent has made an audacious claim regarding Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils star has overcome a slump in his form to become a key figure in Erik ten Hag's system this season.

The Englishman has scored five goals and provided three assists in eight games across all competitions for Manchester United in the current campaign. Rashford has already beaten his tally from last season when he scored five goals and provided two assists in 32 games.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that he would take former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck over Rashford.

Welbeck, like Rashford, also came through the youth ranks of the Red Devils and currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion. The forward previously had spells with Arsenal and Watford after winning six trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

Having a great start to the season. Marcus Rashford has scored his 97th goal for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo (143) is the only active player with more.Having a great start to the season. Marcus Rashford has scored his 97th goal for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo (143) is the only active player with more. Having a great start to the season. 👏 https://t.co/Bq7TCu2V3Z

Darren Bent has insisted that Welbeck, in his prime, was a better footballer than Rashford. He told talkSPORT:

“I’d still take Welbeck, I still would. Not now, that’s obviously the difference but we were talking about in their pomp. Yes, Welbeck in his pomp was better.”

Bent, however, has backed Rashford to reclaim his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad after missing out on a place in recent games. He added:

“He has to be. He looks confident again, he looks direct, he’s not complicating his game, he’s doing the basics well. Scoring goals, assisting, and he’s been a problem as well, he’s making an impact whether it’s from the bench or starting.”

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford looks back at his usual best this season

Since breaking into Manchester United's first team at a very young age, Rashford has never looked back. He was widely regarded as one of the best young players on the planet until his dip in form last season.

The England international has done well to revive his career this season with new boss Erik ten Hag showing a lot of trust in him. Just 24, Rashford still has time to become the player he was destined to be.

Guess who's back. Marcus Rashford has now scored as many goals in 8 games this season (5) as he managed during the entire 2021/22 campaign.Guess who's back. Marcus Rashford has now scored as many goals in 8 games this season (5) as he managed during the entire 2021/22 campaign.Guess who's back. 😤 https://t.co/EQ12X03ud0

The Red Devils, though, have a situation in their hands with Rashford's contract expiring in the summer of 2023. Caught Offside claims that the attacker is attracting interest from clubs like Arsenal and Juventus. However, United do have the option of extending his contract by another year.

