"I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen" - Pundit tips Liverpool to put the league in 'trouble' by signing 21-year-old star on Real Madrid's radar

Pundit Jonathan Northcroft has tipped Liverpool to become unstoppable if they can sign Real Madrid target Milos Kerkez this summer. The 21-year-old Bournemouth left-back is not expected to continue his career with the Cherries much longer, with serious interest forming from bigger clubs in Europe.

Liverpool have already won the Premier League this season, but they are working towards improving their squad and enhancing their defense. The Reds have placed the Hungarian international on their top list to bring in competition and eventual replacement for Andy Robertson.

The Scottish full-back's form has suffered in the last few seasons, and Kerkez could deputize or potentially take over the role at Anfield. Real Madrid also have the young left-back in their sights, but Jonathan Northcroft is optimistic about Anfield's chances. He said on The Transfers Podcast (via CaughtOffside):

“I think they’re going to bring in Kerkez. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen at left back. Quite a bit might hinge on any deals they can do at the top of the pitch to flip Darwin Nunez, maybe change another one and get another force in up there."

He also said that impressive signings like Kerkez could make the Reds invincible in the Premier League:

“So yeah, if they get those right, then I think the rest of the league is in trouble."

Kerkez has had an outstanding stint at Bournemouth, where he scored two and picked up five assists in 36 Premier League games this season. The Cherries have placed a £45 million price tag on Kerkez, a reflection of his upgraded profile in England.

Liverpool's sporting director, Richard Hughes, who signed Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for Bournemouth in 2023, now has the challenge of bringing him to Anfield.

Real Madrid stalling on Trent Alexander-Arnold offer to Liverpool

Real Madrid have not officially made a bid to Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has already agreed to depart Anfield at the end of his contract on June 30. Los Blancos are looking for a right-back to be available to play for them in the Club World Cup in the United States next month.

It is widely expected that Alexander-Arnold will sign for Real Madrid, although the move has not been made public. The Spanish giants reportedly want his services sooner so that they can have him in their squad for the tournament, which starts on June 15, as per Sky Sports.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing, but no bid has been made. The Reds are expected to insist on a compensation fee of approximately €1 million in order to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract before the expiry date.

In case the move is not being finalized prior to the commencement of the tournament, FIFA rules accommodate a mid-tournament registration window. This means that Real Madrid can sign up Alexander-Arnold to their roster after 30th June and play him if they make it into the knockout stages.

