"I’d be very surprised" - Ex-Liverpool star makes bold comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold's possible Real Madrid move

Pundit Didi Hamann has expressed his surprise that Liverpool have not confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid. He believes that the Englishman is all but out for the season and claimed that it was best for all parties to announce the transfer.

Speaking to Poker Scout, Hamann claimed Alexander-Arnold should make it clear to Liverpool and inform them that he is joining Real Madrid. He added that it should no longer be a secret and said:

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to leave L'pool, I don’t know why he and the club haven’t come out to explain the situation. I’d be very surprised if he hadn’t made his mind up by now. I think that because he could get another injury which rules him out for the season and that will impact contract talks with both L'pool and Real Madrid. I don’t think there is any reason to keep his plans a secret, he looks the most likely to go and you might only get a chance to join Real Madrid once in your career so I don’t think you can blame him."

Alexander-Arnold is in the final weeks of his contract at Anfield and is yet to sign a new deal. He is close to joining Real Madrid and has already begun talks over his move in the summer, as per reports in Spain.

Liverpool urged to sign former Real Madrid target by Didi Hamann

Didi Hamann believes Jeremie Frimpong should be the ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool. The Dutchman, who was linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has been linked with an exit from Bayer Leverkusen. The former Reds star believes the next move should be to Anfield as he told Poke Scouts:

"I was surprised that nobody signed Jeremie Frimpong last summer for around £40 million, there was an option and nobody took it, but he is a brilliant player. He has lots of pace, he scores and sets up goals, he is a very modern player and he would do a great job in the Premier League. He is more of a wing-back than a full-back, but he would be a great player for L'pool to have, he’d give another option outside of Mohamed Salah who likes to cut in on his left foot. Every team needs pace and he has certainly got it, he would be a good option for L'pool if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves."

Liverpool have Conor Bradley in their squad this season, but with the youngster injured, Curtis Jones has been playing as the right back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also out injured right now.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More