“I’d be very surprised if many said anyone other than Mo Salah” – Michael Owen makes bold Liverpool prediction 

Michael Owen believes Mohamed Salah is still Liverpool's most important player and will be the club's top scorer by the end of the season.

The 30-year-old forward has been in poor form since the beginning of 2022, with many questioning the Reds' decision to offer him a bumper new contract.

But the Egyptian forward has put on two stunning displays recently, which started with him scoring the fastest ever Champions League hat-trick against Rangers.

Salah followed that performance up at Ibrox by scoring a superb winner in the 1-0 triumph against Manchester City just days later.

While Owen recognizes that the attacker hasn't been in the best form, he believes that no one should doubt his quality and that he will still have a successful campaign.

The former Reds and England forward told The Mirror:

"Well, I think if you ask anybody, any Liverpool fan, to predict who will be Liverpool's top scorer by the end of the season. I'd be very surprised if many said anyone other than Mo Salah."

He added:

"He's just a consistent source of goals, he has been for a few years. You might have been surprised when he first came in and he scored all those goals. But I think it’s long gone when it comes to people thinking that was a flash in the pan."

Owen continued:

"He's one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League. On Sunday against Manchester City when you need someone - someone that's just missed a similar chance as well - to step up, shrug that missed chance away and finish beautifully the next time round."

He concluded:

"He just showed what great character he's got, what great mentality he's got. Mo Salah is definitely still the one person. If I'm thinking 'we need a goal', I’m still looking at Mo to produce it."

Mo Salah insists Liverpool are not focusing on the Premier League title race

The Reds enjoyed an incredible season last term, winning both domestic cups but falling just short in the Premier League and Champions League.

But their campaign has started in much slower fashion this season, with the win against City just their third in the top-flight.

Salah was asked after the game if his team could get back into the title race, to which he replied (per Liverpool's official website):

"We’re still far away from that. We just need to focus on each game and take one game at a time. We don’t have to think about the title at the moment."

He added:

"Personally, I love to play always for a title, it’s in my head we’re going to fight for it. But we just need to focus more and take one game at a time."

