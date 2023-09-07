"I'd swap Kai Havertz in a heartbeat for him" - Darren Bent reveals he'd happily part ways with Arsenal star if they sign Real Madrid man instead

Darren Bent would swap Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz for Real Madrid's newest superstar Jude Bellingham if given the chance.

Both players made moves this summer although their form has differed completely. The Gunners spent €75 million to sign Havertz from Chelsea in a deal that was questioned by fans.

The 24-year-old German attacker struggled throughout his time at Stamford Bridge. He finished last season with just nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions playing as a false 9. He has failed to show improvement in the early stages of his spell with Arsenal, without a goal or assist in five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu, becoming Los Blancos' protagonist. He has already bagged five goals and one assist in just four games. The English midfielder is the first new signing for Real Madrid to achieve this feat since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Bent was discussing the potential of swapping Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for Bellingham. The pundit insisted he wouldn't take up that proposal but would send Havertz to the Bernabeu swiftly, telling talkSPORT:

"I'd swap Kai Havertz in a heartbeat for him (Bellingham). I'd play Rice, Bellingham, and Odegaard, there's your three. But I'm not gonna take the captaincy of Odegaard and say 'off you go.'"

Bellingham has shown maturity and confidence since his €103 million move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. His manager Carlo Ancelotti even claims he is filling the void of Los Blancos legend Karim Benzema who departed earlier this summer.

That hasn't been the case for Havertz at Arsenal who is tasked with replacing Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder left for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer shortly after Mikel Arteta opted to sign the Germany international.

However, Arteta has backed his under-fire player and suggested that he needs time. He said (via football.london):

"I said to him yesterday (Saturday), things are a little bit hard at the beginning."

Havertz arrived in English football in 2020 when he joined Chelsea from Leverkusen for €80 million. He was viewed as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe at the time but has struggled since heading to the Premier League.

Owen Hargreaves compares Arsenal star Declan Rice's attitude to Real Madrid wonderkid Jude Bellingham

Declan Rice has started superbly at the Emirates.

Rice has made a similarly impressive start to life with Arsenal as Bellingham has done at Real Madrid. The English midfielder joined the Gunners for West Ham United earlier this summer for a club-record €116 million.

The 24-year-old has hit the ground running with superb performances at the heart of Arteta's midfield. He scored a memorable 90+6th minute goal in his side's 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).

Owen Hargreaves has been impressed with what he's seen from Rice thus far at Arsenal. He drew comparisons of his confident characteristics to that of Real Madrid's Bellingham who is showing maturity beyond his years. He told The Kelly and Wrighty show (TBR Football):

“I love Declan because I just think he deserved the opportunity to compete for trophies. And I think his personality, a bit like Jude Bellingham, they have this inner desire to not be content. And I like that.”

Both Rice and Bellingham are vital not only for their new clubs but also for the England national team. The duo starred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, putting in inspired performances, and are two of the first names on Gareth Southgate's teamsheet.