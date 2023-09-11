"I'd be swearing at myself" - Ex-Man City star opens up on frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo winking at him after dribbling away with the ball

Micah Richards recently revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo would frustrate him during the latter's first Manchester United spell. Richards used to play for Manchester City at that point in time.

During the younger days of his career, Ronaldo was one of the most skillful players on the planet and was an exceptional dribbler. He mainly operated on the wings and Richards, being a former full-back, was often tasked with tackling Ronaldo.

Speaking on his experience of going head to head with Ronaldo, Richards recently said (via talkSPORT):

"When I played against Ronaldo, wow, you couldn't switch off for a second. He would come to be and do five stepovers in two seconds. And I just couldn't believe what I was seeing he was such a genius. I was twisted and tangled before you knew it."

Richards further added:

"He never said anything but he just used to wink at me all the time. He used to do a Cruyff chop and then he'd go past me on the inside and then just wink at me - I'd be swearing to myself."

Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier Leagues and a UEFA Champions League, among other trophies during his first Manchester United stint. Apart from the trophies, Ronaldo often managed to bamboozle defenders with his quick feet.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message to Morocco earthquake victims

Morocco has been struck with an unfortunate natural disaster as an earthquake has affected the African country. According to CNN, approximately 2,500 people have lost their lives due to the occurrence.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared his condolences to the victims of the disaster, as did many notable sporting personalities and organizations. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote on his Instagram story:

"My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Morocco. Sending love and prayers to all in Morocco at this very difficult time."

According to reports, Ronaldo's CR7 Pestana hotels on the outskirts of Marrakesh have also been opened as a shelter for the victims of the incident.