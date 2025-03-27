"I'd take them out" - Emi Martinez warns English youngsters, tells them what to do if they want to become successful like Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has said that English youngsters need to work hard if they intend to be successful like Argentina's.

Ad

In an interview with bplay, Martinez spoke about the distinctions between Argentina's national team and English football (via Roy Neymar):

"I would kick the youngsters out of the physio at the club. I have the old school culture of Independiente in which the kid has to work hard. Back in England, the youngsters play a game, and, the next day they are 'oh, it hurts,' lying with their cell phones and massaging themselves. I'd take them out and send them away."

Ad

Trending

Martinez added:

"If they do that, they are not going to get what they want. Here we have 24-year-olds who are already world champions. Enzo, Alexis, Julian and in training they dive head first. That shows that young people are needed, and that they want more."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Argentine youngsters have played a crucial role in helping their nation win trophies in recent years. Martinez believes that England could achieve similar results if their youngsters become more resilient.

"If we win two (World Cups) in a row, I'm retiring" - Emiliano Martinez on his Argentina future

Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

La Albiceleste’s first-choice goalkeeper has said that he would retire if Argentina wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Martinez added that his retirement would make way for other young goalkeepers to thrive.

Ad

In an interview with Bplay, Martinez spoke about his future with La Albiceleste if they win the World Cup (via Roy Neymar):

"If we win two (World Cups) in a row, that's it, I'm retiring from the national team. We have to make room for other young players."

Expand Tweet

Martinez played a key role in goal for La Albiceleste during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they emerged as champions. He has also helped his national team win two Copa Americas as well. Winning another World Cup title would be the icing on the cake to end his illustrious international career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback