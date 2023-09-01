"I'd think about it" – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints at desire to strengthen one position on deadline day

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at snapping up a new defender on the summer transfer deadline day with both of his first-team centre-backs currently not available for their next contest.

The Reds have been in pursuit of a first-team central defender since the end of the 2022-23 campaign. They were thought to be linked with the likes of Chelsea's Levi Colwill and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio earlier this summer, but they focussed on signing a new midfielder.

So far this summer, Liverpool have splashed close to £111 million to snap up three midfielders. They signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo in the past two months to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita.

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if he is planning to sign a new central defender in light of Ibrahima Konate's latest muscle problem. He told reporters:

"It's deadline day so I don't want to kill the excitement of the people so you never know. But I'm busy today with other things. If we could bring in a centre-half for a weekend I'd think about it! Ibou? No, he's out."

Liverpool, who are also set to be without Virgil van Dijk in their game against Aston Villa this Sunday, have Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as their central defensive options now.

They could launch a shock move to sign one of their many defensive targets such as Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie and Rennes' Arthur Theate.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains tight-lipped about potential deadline day signing

When asked about Liverpool potentially signing Ryan Gravenberch for £34 million, Jurgen Klopp provided a safe reply to reporters. He said:

"We cannot talk about that because nothing has really happened yet. If something happens then we can talk about it on Sunday."

When queried about his new look midfield, the German tactician added:

"The natural skillset is obvious but we had to change the most successful midfield in recent history at this club: Hendo, Fab, Milly, Wijnaldum, Naby, Ox, all played big parts. You asked me if we have enough goals from midfield – we have more goals there now."

Should Gravenberch depart Bayern Munich on a permanent switch soon, Liverpool would have eight central midfield options. They have Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic apart from the aforementioned three new arrivals in their squad right now.

Gravenberch, 21, has scored just once in 34 appearances for Bayern.