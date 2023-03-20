"I’d had three previous miscarriages" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez makes heartbreaking revelations about losing baby boy last year

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may currently be enjoying life in Saudi Arabia after his return to form, however, it was just over a year ago that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had to face the tragic loss of their son, Angel, during childbirth.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a sales assistant.

The Spanish model has three biological children and three stepchildren with Ronaldo. Rodriguez's stepchildren include sons Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Mateo and a daughter, Eva Maria.

She gave birth to her biological daughter Alana Martina in 2017 and conceived twins in April 2022. Unfortunately, the male twin, Angel, passed away during childbirth, while the female twin, Bella Esmarelda, survived.

Georgina Rodriguez revealed that she had suffered three miscarriages before, and described going to the gynecologist as “horrible, because I was always vomiting.” She made these revelations in Season 2 of the Netflix series 'I Am Georgina', which is set to premiere this Friday (March 24):

“Every time I went to the gynecologist’s at night I had nightmares because I was worried about what position they would be in, what the delivery would be like, if it would be a Caesarean section. I was very afraid at each ultrasound. I felt very tense because I’d had three previous miscarriages and I came home in pieces.”

She also revealed that she didn't immediately tell her children that Angel had passed away, instead saying he would be born a little later than his sister. She explained how she dealt with their loss:

“They were born on Easter Monday. The most-awaited moment arrives and your heart stops. Bella was born strong and healthy but a piece of my heart shattered.

She admitted that the former Real Madrid player told their children the truth:

"You ask yourself how you’re going to carry on. I wasn’t prepared to accept or recognise what had happened to me and I wasn’t ready to tell my children about it. As I still had a belly, I told them that Angel was still going to wait a bit to be born, until Cris told them that Angel was in Heaven. That was a dose of reality.”

Since their tragic loss, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have started to find happiness with the rest of their children in Saudi Arabia following the Portuguese's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he wants to marry Georgina Rodriguez

Back in 2019, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he would one day marry Georgina Rodriguez as it was his mother's dream as well.

He only had positive things to say about her:

“She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me. I’m not thinking now about that but I can see in the future I think I deserve, she deserves."

He added:

“We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well, so one day. Why not? It’s great.”

