"I'd usually expect" - Chris Sutton makes big scoreline prediction for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the game between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, March 10. Fourth-placed Villa (55 points after 27 games) are currently five points ahead of Spurs, who have played one match less.

Predicting his result for the game at Villa Park, Sutton backed the hosts to eke out a 3-2 win. He wrote (on BBC):

"What I have found difficult about making predictions this season is that there seems to be more games where there is not an outcome that would surprise me."

"I'd usually expect some patterns to be obvious where you automatically think one team is going to win or lose but there have not been many so far, other than those involving the clubs at the very bottom of the table. Instead, this is another example of a game where Villa could win or lose 3-0, or it could be a 3-3 draw."

Sutton continued:

"Villa's home form was very reliable for a while but even that has dropped off in the past few weeks and, although I am still going to say they will edge this, it is only a guess and not really based on anything concrete."

"I know Villa won the reverse fixture, but they were quite fortunate and also it was against a Tottenham team who were missing some key men like James Maddison through injury and suspension."

He added:

"Maddison will make a difference this time, and if the Spurs attack clicks then they will be dangerous. But you could say the same about Villa, and in-form Ollie Watkins, too and I don't think he will have a quiet afternoon."

The tie can be seen as a potential fight-off for the fourth place, which will guarantee Champions League action next season.

Eden Hazard gives his take on best London club amongst Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard appeared as a guest in John Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast. The two former Blues teammates were discussing the best London club, when Mikel suggested that both Arsenal and Spurs are better than Chelsea this season.

Hazard opted to stay loyal to his former club, and respect the rivalry, by saying (via GOAL):

"No, no, Tottenham no. They play good football, yeah but you know Tottenham. As a Chelsea legend, you can't say that man."

Chelsea are languishing at the 11th place this season while Spurs are currently fifth. Arsenal are third in the league table and firmly within a chance to win the Premier League title season.