“I’d want someone like that at my football club” – Jamie O’Hara feels Manchester United should rope in club legend to fix ‘mentality’ at Old Trafford

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara encouraged Manchester United to bring in club legend Roy Keane after their loss in the Manchester derby..

Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Jadon Sancho scored for United in between two Kevin de Bruyne goals. Riyad Mahrez scored a brace in the second half to complete the 4-1 drubbing.

The Red Devils seemed to have admitted defeat after conceding the third goal and were toyed with for the rest of the game. Several players have been rightly criticized since the match, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred bearing the brunt of it.

O’Hara claimed that the club requires the leadership of somebody like Keane.

Keane is obviously regarded as one of the best captains that United have ever had and is known for his direct, sometimes brutal approach. Speaking to talkSPORT, O’Hara said:

“Why don’t they get Roy Keane? Not as the manager, but why is Roy Keane not involved at Manchester United? Tell me why he’s not involved."

He spoke about how United needed Keane's mentality and leadership at the club. He said:

"He’s not just an ex-player is he, he was the captain of the most successful team in the Premier League. Surely, if I was Man United, and I was hearing him [Keane] every week on Sky, I’d want someone like that at my football club. We’ve got to get this guy in, and get these players to have that mentality, have him around, surely?”

He added:

“When you’re playing football, you need to have that leadership. You need to have those people that can dig something out and roll your sleeves up and fight for each other.

Manchester United players accused of not having any desire to do well for the club

Jamie O’Hara accused the team of not having any desire to do well for the club. Outlining the importance of bringing in someone like Roy Keane, O’Hara claimed:

“I just look at this Manchester United side and it’s full of talent, but I just don’t know if they’ve got any sort of heart, any sort of desire. I don’t know whether that’s going out of the game, maybe they’re worried about a Roy Keane coming in and upsetting people. I think you need that in football”.

Several players who are or were permanent fixtures on the bench have gone to other clubs and performed well recently. Jesse Lingard was a star at West Ham United last season for the second half of the season, contributing 14 goals in 16 matches.

Both Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are proving their worth for their new clubs as well. They joined Everton and Sevilla respectively in January.

At Manchester United, there is obviously a lot of talent, as O’Hara claimed. However, the lack of work rate has led to the team underperforming no matter the tactical system or the opposition they play against.

The club has shuffled managers regularly in recent years but has failed to bring in hardworking players in crucial positions. Currently, the path back to the top appears to be a tediously long one for the club.

