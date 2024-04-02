“I have damaged my body” - Manchester United star Raphael Varane admits he's advised son to not do one thing while playing football

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has explained why he warns his son against heading the ball due to its 'harmful effects'.

Varane has spent his career putting out fires with his head and also using it to score. The 30-year-old's only goal this season was a header in a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (August 14).

However, Varane doesn't want his son to use his head because he feels it's damaged his body. The former Real Madrid star said (via centredevils):

"My seven-year-old son plays football, and I advise him to head the ball. Even if it does not cause immediate trauma, we know that in the long term, repeated shocks are likely to have harmful effects. I don't know if I will live to be 100, but I know that I have damaged my body."

Varane has endured a topsy-turvy season regarding game time amid fitness issues. He's sat out seven of Manchester United's games across competitions and shed light on why that may have been:

"Earlier this season, I headed the ball repeatedly during a match for Man United and felt abnormally tired in the following days, as well as having some eye fatigue. As footballers playing at the highest level, we are used to pain, we are a bit like soldiers, tough guys, symbols of physical strength, but these symptoms are almost invisible."

Raphael Varane announced his retirement from international football in March 2023 citing a 'suffocating' schedule. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has dealt with injury issues since joining Manchester United from Madrid in 2021.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville questions Raphael Varane's leadership

Gary Neville feels Raphael Varane doesn't impact his defensive teammates.

Raphael Varane's future at Manchester United is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of the season. He was a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's side throughout last season, helping them win the Carabao Cup and finish third.

However, Varane hasn't been an undisputed starter this season as the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have been used. He's started 24 of 29 games, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Gary Neville praised Varane's heading abilities and dominance in the air when analyzing the Frenchman (via TBR Football):

"When I watch Varane, Varane actually defends his part of the pitch very well and he defends his box very well, he heads a lot of balls out. He's quite dominant in the air."

However, one part of the four-time UEFA Champions League winner's game that Neville questions is his leadership. He feels he doesn't inspire those around him:

"I think he is just that type of centre half, and maybe he was at Madrid when he was playing alongside (Sergio) Ramos, who will always do his own job really well but I don't think he will ever impact those players around him."

Varane was regarded as one of Europe's most reliable defenders during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He forged a formidable partnership with Sergio Ramos which he looked to be carving out with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez until both's injury issues.

