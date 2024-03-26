"I didn't dare to look him in the face" - When Lionel Messi reacted candidly to Thierry Henry's transfer to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's revelations about being awestruck by Thierry Henry when the Frenchman joined Barcelona in 2007 have resurfaced online.

Henry joined the La Liga giants from Arsenal for a deal worth around €24 million ahead of the 2007-08 season. Having won two Premier League titles during his time in London, the forward moved to Camp Nou as one of the best players in the world at the time.

Messi, meanwhile, was still in the early stages of his career, slowly establishing himself as a regular at Barcelona. In the 2006-07 season, the Argentinian racked up 14 goals and two assists from 26 La Liga appearances.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi recalled being amazed by Henry when he first arrived at the club. He revealed that he could not look the former Arsenal star in the face. He said [via Football365]:

"The first day he entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face. I knew everything he had done in England. I had an image of him made and suddenly we were on the same team. What I feel for Titi may be a form of admiration."

Lionel Messi went on to wax lyrical about Thierry Henry's abilities on the pitch, saying:

"I loved Henry. The ease of finishing an action, how he takes the road to the goal and ends the play. He gives the impression that it is natural. His career, his dribbling, the last gesture. It is fluid, proportionate."

The two went on to play 89 games together for the Blaugrana, combining to score 17 times. The partnership ended when Henry left the club for New York Red Bulls in 2010.

What Thierry Henry said about playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry helped Barcelona win eight trophies during their time together. While the partnership only lasted three years, it is evident that the two have massive respect for each other to this day.

A video that emerged online last year showed Henry's admiration for his former Barcelona teammate. The Frenchman explained that he was willing to adjust his own game to support the left-footed maestro. He said [via One Football]:

"You have to be dumb not to understand that you need to run for this guy, I don't care about ego. If I look in the mirror one day and it's me, the main guy, then okay, it's me, but it was Leo (Lionel Messi). It was Messi's team."

Messi has gone on to become one of the greatest players of all time, winning eight Ballons d'Or.