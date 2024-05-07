“I am being deadly serious” - Jamie Carragher tells Manchester United star to leave for MLS or Saudi in bold transfer message after 4-0 loss

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher criticized Manchester United star Casemiro's performance in his team's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6. The midfielder was utilized as a makeshift centre-back on the night and also wore the captain's armband in the absence of Bruno Fernandes.

What followed turned out to be a nightmare of a showing from the Brazilian as he was directly involved in two of Palace's four goals.

Analyzing Casemiro's performance after the game, Carragher said on Monday Night Football (via Manchester Evening News):

"I said at half-time that he had to bring Casemiro off. I know he’s got kids on the bench but I think Casemiro, I am being deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player, that he should only have another three games at the top level, the next two league games and the cup final, and thinking I need to go the MLS or Saudi."

"I am being deadly serious. His agent or the people around him need to tell him it has to stop. We are watching one of the greats in modern times, played in one of the best midfielders in modern time - him holding Kross and Modric on either side, who could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield we all know and loved," he added.

Carragher concluded:

"I am nowhere near the level of what that man achieved, but I always remember something when I retired. It was a saying I always remember as a footballer. Leave the football before the football leaves you. The football has left him at the top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Casemiro has made 22 appearances for United this season. He has a long pass accuracy of 51 percent this season. Casemiro has made 54 percent of accurate chipped passes and 74 percent of accurate passes in the opposition half. He has made only 0.7 interceptions per game and has been dribbled past 2.4 times per match this season.

Manchester United lose their 18th game of the season

Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace marked their 13th loss in the Premier League this season. They have also lost four out of six games in the Champions League and were also beaten by Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

Erik ten Hag's men have now slumped to eighth place, with 54 points after 35 games. United have a negative goal difference of three and will have an uphill task to qualify for the final European spot. They play Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the next three games.

Asking his team to continue fighting, Ten Hag said (via United in Focus):

“We have to fight for the nine points. We have to put it right on Sunday. We have to learn from this game and improve.”

United also have an FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.