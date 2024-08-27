“I have defended Marcus many times" - Manchester United icon urges Marcus Rashford to get himself out of slump

Dwight Yorke has told under-fire Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford that only he can get his career back on track. The English attacker has stumbled over the past year and endured a difficult spell.

Marcus Rashford, 26, has struggled for form, managing eight goals and six assists in 43 games across competitions last season. He was omitted from England's squad for Euro 2024, the first major international tournament he's missed since debuting in 2016.

Yorke questioned Rashford's mentality and whether he's dealing with off-the-field issues. The former Red Devils striker told talkSPORT (via TEAMTalk):

"You have to find out where the individual is at, what is going through his head, what is his thought process in his everyday life. At the end of the day, we all have issues, we all have tough times in our lives."

He added:

"I am sure that being left out of the England set-up last year, you expect him to come back with a little bit of fire in his belly and kick on after a poor season by his standards. Marcus Rashford is the only person who can get himself out of that slump."

Marcus Rashford was on fire in the 2022-23 season, Erik ten Hag's first in charge of Manchester United. He hit a career-best tally of 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Many expected Rashford to kick on and continue being the Reds' protagonist, but he's faltered. There are question marks over his future and Barcelona are the latest European giants linked:

"If [Rashford] is not prepared to put that effort in and really bring himself back from his poorest season last year, he is not going to get back to that level. He has to want to do it."

Yorke concluded:

"I have defended Marcus many times, but he just seems unhappy. For whatever reason I don’t know, but just does not seem to be enjoying his football like he used to."

Rashford has just over three years left on his contract with Manchester United after signing a new deal last summer. He's started both of his side's first two games of the Premier League campaign, a 1-0 win against Fulham and a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag was sure Manchester United's Marcus Rashford would get over England snub

Erik ten Hag backed Marcus Rashford to bounce back (Image - Getty)

Marcus Rashford was perhaps the biggest name to miss out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. He'd been an asset for former manager Gareth Southgate for several years, posting 17 goals and six assists in 60 caps.

The Red Devils academy graduate's lack of form led Southgate to prefer the likes of Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze. It was heartbreaking for the Manchester United man, but Erik Ten Hag felt he'd use it to kick on.

Ten Hag spoke after Rashford missed out on a place in the Three Lions squad (via the club's official website):

"A career has ups and downs and a down can also give you fuel and that is what I see in training... So he will be highly motivated and, as you said, speak with your feet. He is very talented and already has a big career, and I am sure he will get over this and make even more goals."

Rashford is now one of the senior players at Manchester United and his unconvincing performances are under the microscope. Fans were in uproar when Alejandro Garnacho wasn't chosen to start over him against Brighton.

