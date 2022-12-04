"I would have definitely claimed it" - Harry Kane reacts to controversial Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes World Cup goal

England captain Harry Kane would have claimed the controversial Bruno Fernandes goal as Cristiano Ronaldo did.

Kane had a similar experience back in 2018 when he claimed a goal that came off Christian Eriksen's cross while the duo were representing Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman appealed for the goal to be awarded to him, and he was eventually given the goal following an investigation.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was not awarded the goal because quite simply, he did not get a touch of the ball. Bruno Fernandes was named the goalscorer, and rightly so.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Adidas have confirmed no contact was made between the World Cup matchball and Cristiano Ronaldo, thanks to a 500Hz IMU sensor and Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’s Al Rihla used in the tournament… Adidas have confirmed no contact was made between the World Cup matchball and Cristiano Ronaldo, thanks to a 500Hz IMU sensor and Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’s Al Rihla used in the tournament… 👀❌ https://t.co/v9MvtFXnMT

But the England captain understands his Portuguese counterpart's point of view and said that he would have done the same if the ball had touched his head.

“If it touched me, I would have definitely claimed it. Obviously only Ronaldo knows if it did. He’s going for a lot of goal records himself, so I’m sure he’ll want it if he did touch it,” Kane said (via Express).

The Harry Kane-led England side have qualified for the round of 16 of the competition as Group B winners, where they will face off against Senegal. Portugal, on the other hand, will play Poland in the last-16, after finishing top of Group H and Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to add to his goals tally.

Harry Kane yet to open 2022 FIFA World Cup account; Cristiano Ronaldo on one goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored just one goal in the FIFA World Cup, which came in their group-stage opener against Ghana from the penalty spot. He has since failed to find the back of the net in the competition.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has three assists to his name but is yet to open his goal-scoring account in Qatar. He is hoping to get back among the goals when England face Senegal in the last 16.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Creator. No player has more assists at the 2022 World Cup so far than Harry Kane (3).Creator. No player has more assists at the 2022 World Cup so far than Harry Kane (3). Creator. 💫 https://t.co/WYg5FmA2NM

“When you’re scoring goals it makes you a bit more happy around the place. You’re a bit more laid back. I’m someone who wants to score in every game, but as you get more experience, you know it’s not going to happen every game so you have to be patient.

“I try to look at my all-round game. Are there areas I can improve? Are there reasons why I am not scoring? But sometimes it’s just that the ball falls your way and other times it doesn’t.

“So I try not to think about it too much. The best way is to just go out there in every game with the same mindset. The most important thing is trying to win the game - and if the goals and chances come your way, be ready to take them,” Harry Kane said.

Notably, the England captain was the top-scorer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where the Three Lions reached the semifinals.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes