“I am very demanding of myself”: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate says he can play in Champions League for another 4 years

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Seko Fofana has said he has no plans to retire for another four years at least, and he wants to keep playing in the Champions League, and that he is very demanding of himself.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Fofana claimed that he did not move to Saudi Arabia to ease and stop progressing in his career. He added that there is a possibility of returning to Europe in the future and said:

“In two, three, four years, I will still have the level to play in the Champions League, I am very demanding of myself. People might think I’m going to regress or stop progressing here, but not at all.”

Fofana was in top form for Lens last season and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He was linked with several clubs in Europe but opted to join Al Nassr in the summer.

What are Cristiano Ronaldo's plans for retirement?

Cristiano Ronaldo has also spoken about his retirement plans when he was quizzed about it ahead of the FIFA World Cup last year. He had said that the plan was not to call it time on his career even if he won the tournament in Qatar.

He said via Daily Mirror:

“Even if I win the World Cup, that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament."

"I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments, I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books, all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also spoke about when he will call it time on his career. The legendary player stressed the decision would not be influenced by anyone, he would listen to his legs and keep going until he could not keep the level. He said via Football365:

"They say Ronaldo is finished… But it’s not true. I’ll keep playing until my legs say: 'Cristiano, I’m finished'. I still have a lot. I still like football and scoring goals. I still like to win. They say I’m finished, but I keep showing that it’s not true.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated in his previous interviews that he wishes to keep going until he is 40.