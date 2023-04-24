“I am devastated” – Liverpool midfielder breaks silence after suffering season-ending injury

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has announced that his season has ended prematurely following a devastating metatarsal injury. The 20-year-old is currently on-loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Morton came up through the Liverpool academy and made his senior debut for the Reds in September 2021 in the EFL Cup. He made his Premier League debut and made nine senior appearances in the 2021-22 season. He was loaned to Blackburn Rovers for a season last summer to get minutes and experience as a holding midfielder under his belt.

The England U20 international has racked up 44 appearances for Blackburn in all competitions, helping them get into a position for playoff contention. Unfortunately, according to Lancs Live, he fractured his foot against Preston in their 1-1 draw on April 22.

The Liverpool midfielder posted an update on his injury on his Instagram story:

“I am devastated to announce I have broken my 5th metatarsal in the game on Saturday and that will finish my season early, but on a positive note my surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery already."

Blackburn Rovers are currently eighth in the Championship with 65 points and will have to push for a top-six finish without the talented Morton.

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League

Liverpool have struggled for form and consistency this season in the Premier League. They currently languish in seventh in the table with 50 points and only have seven games left to play.

However, they have won their last two league games for the first time since early March. Their most recent victory came in the form of a thrilling 3-2 encounter against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, emphatically defeated Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 yesterday (April 23) to overtake Manchester United into third place with 59 points. The Red Devils are currently fourth with 59 points but could rise to 62 if they were to win their game in hand.

The gap between Liverpool and the top four is currently nine points. With the likes of Spurs and Aston Villa above them, the odds of getting Champions League football next season are slim for the Reds.

This was reaffirmed by the use of a supercomputer. As per FiveThirtyEight, the Merseysiders only have a 10 percent chance of finishing in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will next face West Ham United away on April 26.

