"I am devastated" - Manchester United star Harry Maguire reacts after being left out of England squad for the Euros

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is disappointed with his exclusion in England's squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany. The Three Lions commence their campaign against Serbia on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen.

Maguire, 31, is coming off a decent club season with Manchester United, contributing four goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions, starting 25 times.

The Euro 2020 finalist played 67 minutes in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil at the Wembley in March but was not in the squad for the subsequent Belgium and Bosnia & Herzegovina friendlies.

Maguire - along with Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish - are the two notable absentees as Gareth Southgate trimmed his preliminary 33-man squad to 26 ahead of the Friday (June 7) deadline.

Trending

It's pertinent to note that Harry Maguire missed the last four Premier League games for United due to injury, which has seemingly cost him a place in the England squad. Expectedly, the player - who is not yet back to full fitness - is 'devastated' and 'gutted' to not be on the plane to Germany, tweeting:

"I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys. Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."

Expand Tweet

Maguire has seven goals and two assists in 63 games for the Three Lions.

How Manchester United defender Harry Maguire fared in his last major tournament for England

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was a fixture for England in their last three major tournaments. In his first major tournament at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Englishman contributed a goal and an assist in seven games.

At Euro 2020 three years ago, Maguire scored once in five games. He also netted in the shootout defeat to Italy in the final at the Wembley as the Three Lions narrowly failed to end their 54-year trophy drought.

In his last major tournament for the Three Lions, the Manchester United defender played all five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing an assist, as Gareth Southgate's side lost 2-1 to France in the quarterfinals.