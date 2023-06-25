“I didn’t do anything wrong” – Ex-Gucci employee who made massive revelations about Georgina Rodriguez speaks out on defamation charges

Former Gucci employee Pablo Bone, who is also a TikToker, made massive revelations about Georgina Rodriguez. He was even sued for defamation by his former colleague.

Bone has now spoken out on the incident, saying (via Portuguese television show TV7Dias):

“I would do exactly the same, because it is the truth, my truth, my experience. I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't defame her, I'm just telling another story of my life.”

Bone previously claimed that Georgina Rodriguez's attitude changed after she met Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Gucci store employee started dating Ronaldo back in 2016. Speaking about it, Bone previously said:

“I worked with Georgina for about two months at Gucci in Madrid. She was always very friendly, but her attitude towards her colleagues changed when she met Cristiano.”

He gave a raving review about Ronaldo though, saying:

“I've been with Cristiano three times at Gucci. He is extremely polite, kind, respectful. A charming person, always with a smile on his face.”

Ronaldo and Georgina met in a Gucci store in Madrid, where the latter used to work, in 2016. They eventually hit it off at a party and have been together since.

Leo Caeiro defended Georgina Rodriguez for suing Pablo Bone

Leo Caeiro, a Portuguese TV broadcaster, previously defended Georgina Rodriguez for suing Pablo Bone. Caeiro found Bone's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend ugly.

He said (via A Televisao):

“I find it very ugly, even if it were true, to look for the past when we already have the future made. In this case, I am against TikToker. A woman who is already a mother, is with Cristiano Ronaldo… why didn't she speak up before? I think Georgina made perfect sense to sue him.”

Rodriguez has almost always been under scrutiny from the public. Due to her relationship with Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, fans and netizens always keep a close eye on the player's personal and professional life.

Hence, comments against her are not surprising. Why Caeiro finds that distasteful is understandable as well. Rodriguez is yet to make a comment on the matter.

