“I didn’t believe it until I saw it” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister reacts to publication questioning Ruben Neves’ relationship with Diogo Jota’s wife

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has hit out at a media outlet for posting a story about Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota's window Rute Cardoso. She claimed to be ashamed to see such comments being made in the media.

Portuguese outlet TV Guia covered a story earlier this week, which suggested that Rute and Neves were having an inappropriate relationship. They reported that the window had turned to the Al-Hilal star after the passing of her partner in July this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Aveiro, has now taken to Instagram to post a comment on the coverage, claiming she was stunned to hear about it. She admitted shock at people's desire to do anything for money and said (via MARCA):

"When I was told, I didn't believe it until I saw it with my own eyes: they had sunk so low for money, not just so low, but to hell, because no one, I repeat, no one minimally human would do such a thing and allow something so shameful to come to light. Let justice be done, whatever it is, divine or human. Someday the bill will be paid... I'm ashamed... Ashamed to see, ashamed to witness and ashamed for our country, what a horror."

Neves also posted a comment soon after the story was released, criticizing the media outlet for it. He reminded them that he was happily married, and they are proud of Rute for how she has handled herself and her family in recent months. He posted:

"I always believe in the good in people, I've been warned not to do so, I've been wrong, and I never wish harm on anyone. The person who put this photo on the magazine cover doesn't deserve to be happy, just as their choice wasn't a happy one. My wife, Debora Lourenco, and I have been together for over 11 years, happy, with a family that makes me proud, and in 11 years we have never been involved in any controversy."

"We've done our best to help Rute (Diogo Jota's partner) and her family in the best way possible. The choice of this photo is as unfortunate as the person who chose it and the person who posted it. I respect that everyone has their own work, I respect that everyone wants to do their best, and I don't respect those who don't respect others."

Diogo Jota passed away in July after a fatal car accident in Spain. He was traveling from Portugal to the United Kingdom with his brother, Andre Silva, when they lost their lives.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo skip Diogo Jota's funeral?

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the first to post a message for Diogo Jota after the news of his tragic death was covered by the media. He was stunned at the news and sent strength and prayers to the Liverpool star's family.

However, the Al-Nassr superstar was not spotted at the funeral, and many fans were puzzled. A Bola reported that Cristiano Ronaldo spoke directly with Rute and Jota's parents, informing them of his decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not want 'excessive attention' at the funeral and believed it was the best option for him to stay away, while offering his prayers for Diogo Jota.

