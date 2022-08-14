“I didn’t come here to sit on the bench” - Manchester United star sends message to Ten Hag after Brentford defeat

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has stressed his desire to establish himself as a regular starter for the Red Devils after being left on the bench against Brentford.

Manchester United played their first away game under Erik ten Hag against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13). However, things did not go according to plan for them as they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat.

The Red Devils were hopeful of bouncing back from their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the match. Brentford, though, went on to fire four goals past them in just 35 minutes.

Manchester United's dismal performance in the first half prompted Ten Hag to make three changes at the break. Malacia was among those who came on for the visitors as he replaced Luke Shaw at left-back.

The 22-year-old appeared to be an instant improvement on the England international. He made two tackles and one clearance for the Red Devils during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Varane should have started. Malacia should have started. Bruno shouldn't have started Varane should have started. Malacia should have started. Bruno shouldn't have started

Malacia remained coy when asked why he did not start against Brentford on Saturday. However, the left-back claimed that he does not intend to settle for a position on the bench. He told Dutch streaming service Viaplay [via Voetbal Primeur]:

"You have to ask the coach about that. It's something between me and the coach, we discuss that together. I'm fit. I didn't come here to sit on the bench. I always want to play, of course. When my time comes, I will definitely be there."

Malacia will be hopeful that his performance against Brentford will earn a place in Manchester United's starting XI for their next match against Liverpool.

Manchester United signed Malacia from Feyenoord this summer

Malacia is one of the three players the Red Devils have signed this summer. They acquired the left-back's services from Dutch club Feyenoord for a deal worth around £15 million.

The Netherlands international made two starts for Ten Hag's side during the pre-season. However, Shaw was preferred over him in the team's season opener against Brighton last weekend.

Malacia made his debut for Manchester United in the dying minutes of their 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls. The match against Brentford on Saturday saw the defender get more playing time under his belt.

The Dutchman could now be in line to make his full debut for the Old Trafford outfit. Ten and Hag are scheduled to lock horns with Liverpool at home next Monday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer