“I didn’t fall asleep” - Julien Faubert breaks silence about viral image of him sleeping on Real Madrid bench after surprise transfer

Former French right-back Julien Faubert recently explained his viral picture on Real Madrid's bench. He insisted that he wasn't asleep and that the journalists exaggerated the incident.

Los Blancos signed Faubert on loan from West Ham United in January 2009 in a surprise move. He, however, made just two appearances, playing 54 minutes in total. He spent most of his time on the bench.

In one match against Villarreal, Faubert was seen sitting on the bench with his eyes closed. Journalists quickly took that picture and it was reported that the Frenchman was sleeping. He, however, insists that he wasn't asleep.

“I didn’t fall asleep. I talked to the one who had the Real Madrid press and told me that journalists like to exaggerate,” Faubert said in an interview with Marca (via Sports Witness). I just closed my eyes because I was disappointed, and they took me out like that. I didn’t care. Be the professional I am.

"He laughed and told me 'Welcome to Madrid' you have to be attentive to those things. When you are in the field, put your hand when talking, you can read your lips. In England it was not so, but when you get to a great club you have to accept that these things happen, after this I laughed.”

Faubert returned to West Ham in the summer and spent three more years with them before moving to Elazigspor.

Julien Faubert on his transfer to Real Madrid from West Ham

Faubert also explained why Real Madrid signed him and what was his reaction to the move. He said that he was Los Blancos' second option behind Antonio Valencia, who joined Manchester United.

Faubert said:

“They really wanted Antonio Valencia, but he signed with Manchester United, so I was the second option. I didn’t have time to respond to calls. I was on their way to play a game, and I thought, to leave me alone, but when I saw the interest, I felt very proud, because it is the biggest club in the world. On the way to Upton Park to play against Fulham.

“I received a call from a person from Real Madrid (Miguel Ángel Portugal) and said: ‘Hello, I work for Real Madrid, and we have to talk to you’. I told him that I didn’t have time for that kind of garbage.

“People say it was only six months, but who says no to Real Madrid. This causes him to fulfil a child as a child, all children want to play in such a team. It was surprising.”

Faubert made over 380 appearances in total for the likes of West Ham, FC Inter, and FC Girondins Bordeaux in his career. He won the French Cup and the French League Cup with Girondins Bordeaux.

