“I didn’t feel a strong vibe about him” - When Sir Alex Ferguson named only Manchester United player he had ‘doubts’ about signing

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once named Owen Hargreaves as the only player he had doubts about signing.

Hargreaves, one of the few players ever to play for both United and Manchester City, joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich for £17 million in 2007. He had a stellar first season, winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the club.

Hargreaves went on to make 39 appearances for United before leaving for City in 2011. He scored two goals, including a memorable free-kick against Arsenal, and provided two assists for the Old Trafford club.

Ferguson, who signed superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, and more during his stint as the United manager, once revealed his doubts about Hargreaves.

The legendary Scott said (via SportBIBLE):

"He could play right-back, wide right, or central midfield. I played him wide right for the 2008 [UCL] final against Chelsea, and when we started to struggle against their midfield three, I put him in the middle of the park with Rooney wide right and it worked."

"He had fantastic value. But it was all lost in the fog of his lack of games. Yet, Hargreaves was fantastic for England at the 2006 World Cup, plugging gaps, racing to the ball," Ferguson added.

Revealing his doubts about signing Hargreaves for Manchester United, Ferguson said:

"I look back less fondly on our move for Owen Hargreaves, who was phenomenal in the summer of 2006 and was just the type of player we needed to fill the gap left by Keane. We started to put together a bid for him. But I studied his playing record and I felt a tinge of doubt. I didn't feel a strong vibe about him."

Owen Hargreaves' trophy cabinet as a Manchester United player

Owen Hargreaves, despite a promising start to his Manchester United career, started to fade with time. He suffered multiple injuries. Hargreaves, however, won four trophies as a United player - three Premier League titles, and one UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United aren't the only club Hargreaves won the Premier League with. he also lifted the title with Manchester City in 2011-12, his final season as a professional footballer.

Hargreaves also had a trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich, winning nine titles with the Bavarians, including four Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League.