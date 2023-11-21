"I didn’t give up" - Manchester United star on how he fought for his place at the club following injury issues and a lack of game time

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has shed light on how he didn't give up in his quest to become a hit at Old Trafford.

Dalot joined the Red Devils in July 2018 but took his time in nailing down a place in the first team. He spent the majority of the 2019-20 season sidelined with groin and hip injuries.

This led to the 24-year-old joining Serie A giants AC Milan on loan in the 2020-21 campaign and he impressed at the San Siro. He managed two goals and three assists in 33 games across competitions.

Dalot returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 and quickly established himself as a regular for the Premier League outfit. The Portugal international displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his club's first-choice right-back. He's since made 124 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

The former FC Porto full-back reflected on his fight to reclaim his place at Old Trafford after his injury woes. He said (via The Republik of Mancunia):

"I remember I was in a phase of [being] with injuries, with struggling to get minutes and to play and now, looking back to that and seeing the position that I am today, that’s what makes me proud."

Dalot recalled telling himself not to give up and he's happy with how things have panned out:

"It’s not the way that I might be playing or what people might say about me, it’s just myself, inside of me. I look back and I say, okay, I didn’t give up. And I remember that I told you that I was going to fight for my position and I was going to fight for that. And, sometimes, it’s just the way football is."

Dalot signed a new five-year deal in May, keeping him tied to the Red Devils until 2028. He's rivaling Wan-Bissaka for a starting berth in Ten Hag's side, although he's also been playing as a makeshift left-back.

Raphael Varane is reportedly unhappy with his situation at Manchester United

Raphael Varane isn't happy with his current placing in Erik ten Hag's side.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Raphael Varane has become dissatisfied with his situation at Old Trafford. The French defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season.

Varane, 30, has started Manchester United's last three league games on the bench. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans have kept the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner out of the team.

It's claimed that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have spoken internally about potentially signing Varane. There have been no discussions between the player's entourage and the Bavarians but they are alerted to his situation.

Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021 for £30 million. He's made 75 appearances, winning the Carabao Cup last season.