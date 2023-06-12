“I didn’t invite him” – Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo surprise for his birthday

Anderson Talisca has said that Cristiano Ronaldo turned up at his birthday party in 2015 uninvited. The Al Nassr star was surprised by his partner with the special invite to the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo was lighting it up at Real Madrid when he popped up for Talisca's party in Portugal. The Brazilian was left surprised by the striker turning up and has since been a Ronaldo fan.

On the Out Of The Game podcast, Talisca said that he was caught surprised by Ronaldo in 2015. He recalled the former Manchester United star coming to his birthday party and said:

“When I went to Benfica (in 2014), I signed with Jorge Mendes, who is his manager. We met at that time. Two days into the club (Mendes's agency), I was going to invite him. and he was going to say: ‘Are you crazy?'.

"He came to my birthday, but I didn’t invite him. I found out later that it was Eloise, my wife, and Carol who, with Ricardo Regufe (Ronaldo’s manager) made this surprise. I’ve always had a lot of respect for the hierarchy of players. I’ve always been like that, and I’m always in his corner.”

The two are now teammates at Al Nassr and looking to help the club get back to the top. They missed out on a trophy this season and squandered a lead in the league title race.

Talisca backs Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Anderson Talisca has said that he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. Talisca points to the Portuguese star's ability to deliver in different leagues and work ethic as the reasons.

The duo have played 13 games together at Al Nassr and combined for a goal. They have won six of those games but lost thrice – twice in the semifinals of cup competitions.

On the aforementioned podcast, Talisca added:

“I am more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is. … Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”

Marca says that Lionel Messi had the opportunity to reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia but opted to join Inter Miami in MLS instead. The Argentine is expected to make his debut for them in August.

