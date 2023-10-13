“I didn’t kill anyone, I didn’t r*pe anyone” – Mexican referee Valeria Andrade joins X-rated website after being sacked due to betting promotion

Former Mexican football referee Valeria Andrade has signed a new deal with adult subscription platform Bsocial after being sacked by Liga MX.

Andrade used to work as an assistant referee in Mexico's top professional football division, Liga MX. However, she was sacked by the league heads after she was promoted a gambling website. She said about the sacking (via the Daily Star):

"I feel like I killed someone when in reality, any mistake can be made by anyone. I didn't kill anyone, I didn't r*pe anyone. They say that I did it to have another income, and it is not true. The truth is, I did it to help someone else."

Andrade said that she was helping other female athletes in getting sponsorship by promoting the betting site. Moreover, she also stated that the punishment that she had got was too much for the mistake she had committed.

"That person who invited me to do the promotion told me that it was to help female athletes apply for sponsorships. I feel like I have killed someone when in reality, any mistake can be made by anyone."

Nevertheless, Valeria Andrade has now joined the adult subscription site, where the subscription will be available for $7.25 (£5.91) a month. Taking a look at her social media presence, Andrade has more than 230,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Fans requested Valeria Andrade to join X-rated website on social media platforms

After getting fired from the position of assistant referee in Mexico's top professional football division, Liga MX, in February 2022, Valeria Andrade quickly became a social media sensation.

She started posting pictures regularly and interacting with her fans on her social media accounts. Her Instagram account saw the most significant growth as it quickly crossed the 100,000 followers mark earlier this year.

An Instagram user commented

As Andrade started uploading her workout clips and bikini snaps, fans started requesting her to join adult subscription sites. The former Mexican football referee is a fitness enthusiast as she often uploads videos and pictures from the gym or while working out.