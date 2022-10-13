"I didn’t really understand" - Didi Hamann responds to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's jibe

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar 'Didi' Hamann has responded to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp taking a jibe at him.

The Reds have gotten off to a lackluster start to their Premier League campaign so far this season. They have collected ten points from eight games and are currently in the tenth spot.

Their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on October 9 meant they are now 14 points off the top of the table.

Hamann, a former midfielder for the Reds, claimed that the signs are pointing towards Jurgen Klopp's reign at the club coming to an end. He told talkSPORT (via The Mirror):

"At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off that. He said that he still feels that he’s the right man to do it, but I see little things like Jordan Henderson midweek seeing his number going up and reluctantly taking his armband off and coming off, shaking his head."

Hamann further added:

"This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are little signs that people have little problems with the team or even the manager. The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure."

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Hamann during his press conference before the Rangers game, saying:

"Oh great, he’s a fantastic source, well respected everywhere. That [being a former Liverpool player] doesn’t give you the right to say what you want especially when you have no idea. I actually think Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favor and ask your own question. Try to ask a question without the word spark, that’s the challenge now."

Hamann has now clapped back at the German manager, as he said:

"It’s about the matter for me: It’s obvious that there are problems in Liverpool at the moment. Klopp may see it differently and if he thinks I’m talking nonsense, then he should say so. I have no problem with that at all, you have to respect other opinions – and that’s why I didn’t really understand what he said yesterday."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to see Mohamed Salah come off the bench and score a quick-fire hat-trick against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

While speaking to reporters after the game, here's what Jurgen Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

"We all know, when it’s running for Mo he’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional, Obviously [he was in a] different position tonight, coming on. It was just good. I hope for him that everything works well from now on like I hope for us. But we have to work on it. That’s what we’ll do.”

Salah scored three goals in six minutes as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1.

