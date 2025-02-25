"I didn’t say that you clown" - Jamie Carragher hits back at Manchester United legend as ex-Liverpool defender clarifies AFCON comment

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Rio Ferdinand after the Manchester United legend stated that it was disrespectful not to acknowledge AFCON as a major tournament. He took to X later and clarified his comments on Mohamed Salah and why he felt he was right to say it.

Ferdinand posted a clip of his podcast where he discussed the comments from Carragher on AFCON and called for more respect for the tournament. He believes that the African players were desperate to win it for their country and it was a major tournament for them.

Carragher took to the comments and hit out at the Manchester United legend and said via Metro:

"I didn’t say that you clown, stop playing to the gallery like you always do."

He went on to post on X (formerly Twitter) that he was not trying to play down the AFCON. He claimed that it just did not hold the same weight as the FIFA World Cup or EUROs and wrote:

"‘The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d’Or. If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP I don’t think he would win the Ballon d’Or. Because I don’t think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments. But if Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup/Euros, he would still have a great opportunity."

"It’s not just about certain tournaments, [Andriy] Shevchenko (Ukraine) and [Robert] Lewandowski (Poland) were never going to win the WC/Euros to help their case for the prize. I don’t think it’s controversial at all really it’s just a fact. It’s not disrespectful if I feel the WC/Euros/CP are better tournaments it’s just my opinion when I watch them. Saying it wasn’t a major competition was clumsy but I think most people watching could understand the point I was trying to make," he added.

Mohamed Salah is touted as the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or this season after his stellar performances for Liverpool. He is yet to sign a new deal at the club and will become a free agent in the summer if talks do not lead to a renewal.

What did Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand say about Jamie Carragher?

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was talking on his podcast yesterday when he claimed that AFCON was getting disrespected by all, including Jamie Carragher. He stated that the African players would do anything to get their hands on the trophy but the tournament does not get the hype outside the continent.

He said via Metro:

"I think that comment is representative of the majority of people out there. I don’t think that’s right. I think that’s an ignorant thought process because if you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto’o and down to the players now like Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane now, they will tell you: 'We have to win this!'"

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge were also on Sky Sports when Jamie Carragher spoke about AFCON and agreed with the Liverpool legend.

